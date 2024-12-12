Blankenship Announces Retirement From Winchester, Scott-Morgan Districts in Dec. 2025

The Winchester and Bluffs School Districts will be losing their superintendent next year.

Dr. Kevin Blankenship announced on Monday to the Bluffs School Board at their monthly meeting that he intends to retire in December 2025.

Blankenship has been superintendent in Bluffs since 2012 and superintendent in a dual capacity since the retirement of David Roberts from Winchester since 2019. The Illinois Association of School Administrators in 2019 named Blankenship superintendent of the year. Blankenship is one of two superintendents in Illinois to lead two unit districts.

In a letter released to the public today, Blankenship thanked the community for the privilege to educate children for over three decades, first as a teacher and then as a superintendent. He says a transition plan is currently underway to ensure a transition to the next administration. More information on the superintendent search and selection process will be released over the coming weeks.