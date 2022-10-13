Blessing Health Systems Eliminates 150 Jobs

Blessing Health System eliminated about 150 positions on Tuesday.

WGEM in Quincy reports that they obtained an email sent to Blessing employees on behalf of CEO Maureen Kahn announcing the move.

The email says that approximately 88 of the 150 positions were vacant and will remain unfilled across the system. For the remaining positions, the email says that staff were offered a severance package, a new position, or a reduction of their current full-time position. The number of employees losing their job was not listed, according to WGEM’s report.

The email alluded to financial pressures and that the system was attempting to become leaner and more efficient while still attempting to provide new ways for current services. Blessing Health System has hospitals and locations in Pittsfield, Rushville, and Mt. Sterling as well as Quincy.

An email to Blessing Health System from WLDS News about whether the three locations in the WLDS listening area has not been returned. According to the Great River Economic Development Foundation, Blessing had a little less than 3,500 employees company-wide.