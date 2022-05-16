Blessings on State Named a Travelers Choice Winner

A Jacksonville business has been recognized as a top place to stay by one of the top travel websites.

Blessings on State Bed & Breakfast has been recognized by Tripadvisor as a 2022 Travelers’ Choice award winner for exceptional service as a lodging property.

According to the announcement today, the award celebrates businesses that have received great traveler reviews on Tripadvisor from travelers around the globe over the last 12 months. As challenging as the past years have been, Blessings on State continues to stand out by consistently delivering positive experiences to travelers.

Gwenn Eyer, Inkeeper at Blessings on State says they are thankful to all of their guests who take the time to leave reviews. She says, especially following the pandemic, word-of-mouth reviews are a major marketing tool.

Kanika Soni, Chief Commercial Officer at Tripadvisor says ranking among the Travelers’ Choice winners is always tough — but never more so than this year as we emerge from the pandemic, in her congratulations to all of the 2022 Travel Choice winners.

According to SimilarWeb, unique users de-duplicated monthly, Tripadvisor is the world’s largest travel guidance platform with more than 988 million reviews and opinions from nearly 8 million businesses worldwide.

For more information about the suites, features, and amenities of Blessings on State Bed & Breakfast, visit BlessingsOnState.com.