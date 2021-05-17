Blessings On State Recognized by TripAdvisor as a Traveler’s Choice

By Benjamin Cox on May 17, 2021 at 1:44pm

A local bed & breakfast has been recognized by TripAdvisor as a Traveler’s Choice for hotel accommodations.

Blessings on State Bed & Breakfast announced today that it has been recognized as a 2021 Travelers’ Choice award winner for hotels. This achievement celebrates businesses that consistently deliver fantastic experiences to travelers around the world, having earned great traveler reviews on TripAdvisor over the last 12 months.

The award recognizes the Jacksonville inn as one of the top 10% in the world to stay. Chief Commercial Officer at TripAdvisor, Kanika Soni says that the award speaks to the great service and experiences the bed & breakfast provided to guests during the challenges of a global pandemic.

For more information about Blessings on State Bed & Breakfast, visit www.BlessingsOnState.com.