Bliefnick Murder Trial Jury Selected, Opening Arguments Begin Tomorrow

It took all day, but a jury of 6 men and 6 women will serve in Adams County Court for the Bliefnick murder case.

40-year old Timothy Bliefnick is accused of shooting his estranged wife to death, 41 year old Rebecca Bliefnick at her residence in the 2500 block of Kentucky Road in late February. Timothy Bliefnick now faces two counts of first degree murder and one count of home invasion. If convicted, he could face up to life in prison. Timothy Bliefnick has been held without bond at the Adams County Jail since his arrest on March 13th.

Adams County Circuit Judge Robert Adrian previously said at a hearing last week that the jury pool consisted of 71 people.

Jury selection began at 9AM this morning. According to several media outlets attending the trial including WICS Newschannel 20, WGEM, KHQA, the Quincy Herald Whig, and Muddy River News; potential jurors were questioned on their belonging to clubs, organizations, or churches – specifically to the Church of St. Peter or The Crossing in Quincy where the Bliefnicks were known members. Another question that was asked of potential jurors was whether or not they had been through a divorce with children and what their experience, before and after, was like with the courts and their ex-spouses.

Jury selection wrapped up just after 6PM this evening, with 45 potential jurors questioned in total, according to a report from Muddy River News. Jurors will not be sequestered. Judge Adrian instructed them not to discuss the case outside of the courtroom and not to watch any media related to the case. According to the same report, of the 16 jurors and alternates involved, 9 are from Quincy, 2 are from Camp Point with 1 each from Liberty, Golden, Coatsburg, Fowler, and Clayton.

Assistant Adams County States Attorney Josh Jones is said to have told the court today that his opening arguments will last no longer than 30 minutes tomorrow morning; while Bliefnick’s defense attorney, Casey Schnack said her opening last between 15-20 minutes long. There will be a morning break after opening statements, then the prosecution will begin its case in chief. The trial is expected to last about two weeks, with no court expected on Monday, May 29th for Memorial Day. Opening arguments will start tomorrow morning at 9AM.

Several news outlets will be livetweeting and running video of the trial as it unfolds.