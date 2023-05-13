Bliefnick Murder Trial On Schedule To Begin May 22

The murder trial of a man accused of killing his estranged wife in Quincy in February will begin in less than two weeks.

Muddy River News reports that the first-degree murder trial of Timothy Bliefnick has been set to start on May 22nd.

Bliefnick is accused of killing his estranged wife, 41-year old Rebecca Bliefnick, on Feb. 23rd outside of the home they once shared together in the 2500 Block of Kentucky Road in Quincy.

Bliefnick was arrested on March 13 on two first-degree murder charges and one count of home invasion. He remains in the Adams County Jail without bond. Because Bliefnick is being held without bond, state law requires an expedited court date of 90 days from the date of incarceration.

The report says that Judge Robert Adrian told the courtroom today that the jury pool consists of 79 people. Both lawyers agreed to four alternate jurors along with the 12 who will be seated. Adrian said he anticipated opening arguments beginning on Tuesday, May 23.

The state is anticipating a call of 60-70 witnesses that would take the entire first week of the trial, with the defense expected to begin their case after the Memorial Day weekend.

Cameras and a media pool will also be allowed in the courtroom for the duration of the trial.