Bliefnick Sentenced to Natural Life in Prison For Estranged Wife’s Murder

A Quincy man found guilty of murdering his wife earlier this year has been sentenced to natural life in prison.

40-year old Timothy W. Bliefnick was found guilty by jury of two counts of first degree murder and home invasion in late May after a week-long trial.

Charging documents and testimony in the case revealed that Timothy Bliefnick shot his estranged wife Rebecca Bliefnick in her home 14 times while their three children were asleep blocks away at Timothy Bliefnick’s home on the night of February 22nd.

Rebecca Bliefnick’s body was discovered the following day by her father after she failed to pick the children up from school on February 23rd. Timothy Bliefnick was arrested on March 13th in connection to her killing following an investigation by Quincy Police and the Illinois State Police.

Defense attorney Casey Schnack filed post-trial motions in the case earlier in the week saying that certain evidence and testimony admitted during the trial was improper and should have been deemed inadmissible. She also asked for a new trial. Both motions were denied by Judge Robert Adrian on Friday.

Adrian went on to sentence Timothy Bliefnick to natural life imprisonment, citing the nature of the crimes and premeditation for his reasoning.

Prior to dismissal, Judge Adrian accepted a motion that Bliefnick be declared indigent so he could receive defense counsel at the appellate level from the State Appellate Public Defender’s Office.