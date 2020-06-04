BLM Jax Group Organizing, Protest Planned For Sunday

Springfield continues to see Black Lives Matter protests. Jacksonville has one in the making this coming Sunday. About 50 people gathered at the State Capitol Building yesterday, according to the State Journal Register. Another protest is planned in Taylorville tonight at 6:30PM. Protests marking the death of George Floyd have been taking place in the region for over a week. Governor J.B. Pritzker declared 5 more counties as a part of a statewide emergency proclamation, as some protests have turned to looting and rioting. Curfews have been imposed in some Illinois’ larger cities to combat some of the violence and rioting.

Protests rallying for justice and against racism and police brutality have erupted across the country since the video of Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police was aired on the evening television news. Three Springfield teenagers organized the peaceful protest at the Capitol Building on Monday that brought over 1500 people from the area. Jacksonville has seen much smaller numbers, with about a dozen holding signs and gathered this past Sunday.

A Facebook group called BLM Jax says they have received support from local police as long things remain peaceful. The group says they have begun having dialogue with Police Chief Adam Mefford about how local police are being trained and having communication with the community. The group has also talked about starting a local non-profit to continue to raise awareness about systemic racism and police brutality against people of color.

The Jacksonville Peaceful Protest is scheduled for 11AM-4PM Sunday at Community Park at the corner of Main and Morton.