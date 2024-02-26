Block Returns to Central IL This Summer as Sangamon County Fair Headliner

The Sangamon County Fair announced one of its grandstand headliners over the weekend.

Country artist Priscilla Block will be the top act, along with an as yet unannounced special guest opening act on Thursday, June 13th.

Block was in Central Illinois last summer as the opening act for Justin Moore at the Menard County Fair.

Block’s breakout hit came in 2020 with the song “Just About Over You” going viral on TikTok. Her first full-length LP came out on Mercury-Nashville in 2022. Her and Moore produced a Top 40 country hit that year with “You, Me & Whiskey.”

Early bird tickets for $25 are available for purchase on the Sangamon County Fair website until March 9th. Beginning March 10th, tickets will become the regular price of $30. Tickets are all general admission and do not include the price of fair gate admission, which is $5.