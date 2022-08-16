Blood Supply Hits Critical Level Again After Massive Transfusion Protocol

The area’s blood supply has reached a critically low level after Impact Life blood centers have had to respond to massive transfusion protocols.

Kirby Winn with Impact life says things were looking up for a while this summer, but a recent surge in the need for available blood has put the entire Impact Life service area in a critical need.

“We did have a period of improvement for a few weeks. A couple of weeks were a little better there in the late part of July and then we did take a downturn in the rate of blood donation. But also have seen what we call massive transfusion protocol. A case where a hospital we serve, or multiple, within our service region have had periods when they needed more blood than expected. Maybe a particular patient came in due to a trauma or a surgery with more bleeding and needed additional units of blood.

Winn says with the sudden need for available blood, Impact Life is asking all eligible and potential donors to schedule appointments as soon as possible. He says all blood types are needed, however, the massive transfusion protocol has left some specific types in dire supply.

“It’s getting more units of blood and blood platelets on hand, especially for those specific cases. And that combination of increased use and not very strong collection has left us now with just a one-day supply of type O negative, a two-day supply of O positive, and many other blood types. So the blood supply is low and we ask people to come out and donate.”

Winn says promotional efforts are still underway in the region and donors can receive e-gift cards ranging anywhere from $10 to $25 just for giving blood.

To make an appointment or to find a blood center nearby, donors may can call (800) 747-5401, or go online at www.bloodcenter.org, or via the ImpactLife mobile app.