Blue Diamond Service Community Award Nominations Open Til Dec. 31

The First National Bank of Arenzville, Jacksonville, and South Jacksonville is looking for an individual who exemplifies the value of Blue Diamond Service to the community.

The Blue Diamond Community Service Award was established by the bank in 2014 as an annual honor for a community servant who may not always be on the front page of the news.

First National Bank President & CEO Kai Schnitker says the ideal candidate exemplifies someone who is dedicated to serving others: “Our goal is to recognize local volunteers for the outstanding work that they do in our communities. I would say the ideal candidate for this honor is a person who is dedicated to serving others and to improving our communities through their actions. They may serve through a church, a charitable organization, or on an individual basis. Their interactions may be a single, large community event that impacts many people or it could be repeated, smaller efforts that may not grab headlines but makes our communities a better place for everyone.”

Schnitker says there are several ways to fill out a nomination form: “The nomination form can be found on our website fnbarenzville.com. Just click on the link and its a fillable PDF format. Fill it out. Save it as a PDF and email it to me at kschnitker@fnbarenzville.com; or you can just fill out the form, print it off, and drop it off in person at any one of our three locations.”

Nominations for this recognition are open now through December 31st.