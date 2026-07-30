Bluejay Junction Temporarily to stop Fuel Sales next week

By Gary Scott on July 30, 2026 at 9:59am

A popular stop for Scott County residents headed to the Illinois River will shut down fuel operations through next month.

The Bluffs Bluejay Junction fuel services will be interrupted starting Monday, and continuing through the end of the month.

Store manager Doug Hart says the state is requiring older, underground tanks and fuel lines be replaced in stations statewide by 2028.

The store itself will remain open.

Hart says the station will continue to sell the no ethanol, unleaded after work is finished. The fuel is favored by those with motorcycles, boats, antique cars and small engines.