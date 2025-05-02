Blues and Brews Heading Indoors to Avoid Weather

A little rain in the forecast isn’t stopping one Jacksonville area organization’s first major event of the season.

Jacksonville Main Street has announced that due to inclement weather forecast for Saturday, the Blues and Brews Festival is being relocated to the Pavilion at the Morgan County Fairgrounds.

Main Street Executive Director Judy Tighe said in the announcement that, although the chances of rain are lowering, organizers of the event wanted to make arrangements today to avoid a washout.

Food trucks will be along the outside of the building. Music and the beer wagon will be inside. The event also marks the debut of the Jacksonville Bicentennial commemorative beer.

The event kicks off at noon with music by John G Drake, followed by David Berchtold at 1:00 pm, Reverend Robert at 2:00, and Devin Williams from 3:00 to 4:00 pm. Like all Main Street concerts, this is a free event, and attendees are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs.

The 2025 Jacksonville Main Street Blues and Brews Festival runs from noon to 4:00 pm Saturday, in the pavilion next to the grandstand at the Morgan County Fairgrounds. For more information, go to the Jacksonville Main Street Facebook page or the website at jacksonvillemainstreet.org.

