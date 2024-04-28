Blues, Brews and BBQ Festival Puts New Twist on Old Favorite Event This Weekend

Jacksonville Main Street is looking to spice up downtown this upcoming weekend. The Blues, Brews, and BBQ Festival is happening this Saturday, May 4th, from noon to 4 pm in downtown Jacksonville.

Organizers say the event is a new twist on an old favorite made possible in part by sponsors like Downtown Liquors and HyVee.

Everyone is invited to enjoy the wares of many micro-breweries, home brewers, and a few distributors supplying popular local and national craft beers from across the region. For those over age 21, admission is $25 for a tasting glass and 20 drink samples, then you can vote for your favorite home brew.

A number of food trucks will be on hand, and live blues will be part of the fun Saturday with music by John Drake, starting at noon, followed by Tom Irwin and Devin Williams. Later in the day, national blues artist, Patrick Sweany, will be performing at Pizza Records for an amazing end to the Blues, Brews & BBQ Festival!

Advance tickets are available online at: https://givebutter.com/G6CGw7

For more information call 217-473-5081 or send an email to events@jacksonvillemainstreet.org.