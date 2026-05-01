Blues & Brews

By Gary Scott on May 1, 2026 at 9:28am

Jacksonville Main Street has declared the unofficial start of summer tomorrow with Blues and Brews downtown.

The festival will run from noon to 4. Jacksonville Main Street’s Judy Tighe says the event is free, and a good opportunity for sit and relax.

Tighe says the musical lineup is good.

John Drake performs at 12 noon, followed by David Berchtold, Robert Sampson, and Devin Williams.

Tighe says the festivities include Beer Pong.

Tighe says this will not be your normal beer pong game. This will be a giant beer pong game.

The event is free, and food and beverages will be sold.

Tighe says the summer concert series will open the final Friday in May..on the 29th. And, she says all concerts will be three hours long.