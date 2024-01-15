Bluff Springs Garage Total Loss After Early Sunday Fire

The Beardstown Volunteer Fire Department battled a garage fire and the elements early yesterday morning.

According to a report posted by the department, shortly after 7:30AM, the Beardstown Fire Department was called to a residence in Bluff Springs for a detached garage on fire. Temperatures at the time were estimated be around -8.

The garage was deemed a total loss, and siding on the residence suffered significant damage. Cause of the fire is believed to be electrical. The garage also contained a small lean-to and fenced area for some small livestock. No injuries were listed in the report.

The Beardstown Fire Department was assisted on scene by Beardstown Ambulance, the Arenzville Fire Department, and the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.