Bluff Springs Post Office Closing Permanently on Aug. 31

A rural Cass County town is losing its post office by the end of the month.

The Cass County Star Gazette reports that the Bluff Springs post office will permanently close on August 31st.

The post office closure is one of many in a 10-year plan to improve the U.S. Postal Service’s financial health. By aggregating mail processing to fewer places, the agency says it will achieve vital cost savings. The agency has previously said it would save between $133-$177 million annually with implementation of its closure and rehabilitation plan.

Earlier this year, Illinois Congressional leaders put pressure on U.S. Postmaster Louis DeJoy to slow down the plan’s implementation and review portions of it after it was announced that several processing facilities, including one in Springfield were being downsized.

According to the Star Gazette report, Beardstown Postmaster Greg Duncan says that things will begin being moved from the Bluff Springs location on August 22nd and that most of Bluff Springs residents’ mail will now be routed through the Virginia Post Office.