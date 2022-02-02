Bluffs Crash Victim Identified

The identity of a man who died in a fiery crash in Bluffs last week has been identified.

22 year old Robert Lee Schwalb III of Meredosia has been identified as the driver who died around 11:54PM on January 26th, according to Justin Daws the Scott County Coroner speaking to the Scott County Times.

According to Illinois State Police reports, Schwalb was headed north on Illinois Route 100 near Bluff Street in Bluffs when he allegedly lost control of his vehicle and struck a tree. The vehicle then burst into flames.

Daws told the Times that Schwalb died from the impact of the crash and not due to the fire. Services for Schwalb are scheduled for Saturday in Meredosia. Daws Family Funeral Home in South Jacksonville is assisting the family.