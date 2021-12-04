Bluffs Names Johnson Permanent Police Chief

The Village of Bluffs has found a new police chief.

The Journal Courier reports that Bluffs Board members approved hiring Patrick Johnson as the village’s new police chief. He has been performing the duties of the position for the past six month as a interim chief. According to the report, the village board had used the interim period to let board members gauge Johnson’s performance before making the position permanent.

Johnson was given the interim tag back in June when Chief of Police Bob Smith stepped down to due scheduling conflicts. Smith had taken over the position on January 1st after Dorman Deeder announced his retirement after serving in the position for 3 years.