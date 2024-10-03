Bluffs Schools Dealing with Threats

Threats of school violence continue to plague the area.

Morgan-Scott District #2 Superintendent Kevin Blankenship issued a letter today about rumors of threats to schools in Bluffs that had occurred over the last several days. Blankenship said in the letter that interviews have been conducted with the alleged students involved with the threats that had circulated over social media and in the community. Scott County law enforcement were notified and responded to the alleged situation.

Blankenship says that Scott County law enforcement has ensured the district that it is safe for children and staff to attend school. Blankenship says that the district administration will continue to monitor the situation as student and staff safety are a top priority for the learning environment.