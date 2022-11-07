Bluffs Schools Placed on Lockdown Due to Irate Parent

Bluffs Schools were put on brief lockdown at mid-day today.

Superintendent Kevin Blankenship told parents today in email communication that at approximately 11:55 this morning, a parent arrived at the school and appeared visibly upset and agitated. The parent was escorted to the administration office and as a safety precaution, the school was placed on lockdown.

Blankenship says that school officials immediately contacted law enforcement for assistance. Officers from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office and the Illinois State Police responded and took the parent into custody, removing them from the school.

Blankenship says no one was injured during the incident and students and staff remained calmly in their classrooms while the parent was removed from the premises. The school returned to a normal schedule at 12:25PM. No further details about the incident have been released.

Blankenship says the Bluffs School District would like to thank law enforcement officers, school staff, and students for their professionalism in dealing with the incident. Anyone with further questions can contact Blankenship’s office at 217-754-3351.