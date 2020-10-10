Bluffs to Extend in-Person School Days

A West Central Illinois School District is tanking another step toward full in-person learning.

Scott-Morgan Community Unit School District No. 2 announced yesterday that the school day at Bluffs will will be extended beginning on Monday, October 19th.

In a letter from Superintendent Kevin Blankenship addressed to students, parents and the community, he says 90% of Bluffs students are currently attending in-person learning.

He says as the district nears eight full weeks of the 2020-21 school year, the administration has reviewed both the best practices and the performance of students, and made the decision to modify the school day.

The school day will be extended to 2:05pm, allowing for an additional 35 minutes to instruction each day.

Blankenship says the district will continue to practice social distancing and require masks to be worn, as well as conducting additional cleaning procedures, with the goal of returning to the regular dismissal schedule of 3:05 pm, with all students attending in person at the beginning of January.

Blankenship asks anyone with questions can contact him at the district office for more information.