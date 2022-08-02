Bluffs Woman Wins Early Bird Dreams Drawing Top Prize

Michelle Clark of Bluffs took home the $10,000 early bird Routt-Our Saviour Dreams drawing held Sunday afternoon.

Other winners during the early bird on Sunday of $1,000 were Matt Grubb, Dena Dobson and Wade Gregory, all of Jacksonville, and Nancy Tezlow of White Hall.

The drawing was a prelude to the $100,000 grand prize drawing that will take place at 6PM September 4th. The drawing will be broadcast live on WEAI 107.1FM.

In addition, there will be a 2022 Jeep Wrangler given away for second place, and cash prizes for 47 other ticket holders of $250 to $1,000.

As of this morning, only 154 tickets remain. Tickets can be purchased online at rchsossdreams.com/ or at 453 E. State Street in Jacksonville.

Also, listen for a chance to win 1 of 8 Dreams Tickets on 107.1 The Eagle with Chelsea Bloom in the Mornings or with Kate in the afternoon.