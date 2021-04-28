Board of Trustees Meet in Committee of the Whole Tonight

The South Jacksonville Board of Trustees have a full slate of items to consider during tonight’s committee of the whole meeting.

The 2021 Motor Fuel Tax Program as well as water and sewer rates will be reviewed under Planning and Public Facilities.

Under Parks and Tourism discussion will continue about future renovations to Dewy Park. The fall boat races, Jacksonville Speedway and the South Main billboard including Main Street events will be reviewed.

Under public protection, the board will review a proposal for the west side of Holiday Lane to be set as a no parking area.

A request for a special use permit or property rezoning of the Colony South shopping center will be heard. Ordinances involving nuisance animals and dispensary zoning will also have continued discussion.

The Board will meet in Committee of the Whole beginning at 6:30 pm at the Village Hall on Dewey Drive.

Join Zoom Meeting: https://zoom.us/j/9935845163?pwd=b3kvdTJzZnRnMFJENm9xcnR4dC82Zz09

DIAL: (312) 626-6799 Meeting ID: 993 584 5163 Passcode: 62650