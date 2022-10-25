Bob Evans Recalls Italian Sausage Rolls Over Rubber Contamination

Bob Evans has recalled thousands of pounds of pork sausage across the U.S. due to possible rubber pieces found inside the meat.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service made the announcement Friday, recalling more than 7,500 pounds of the Bob Evans Farms Food Inc. products.

The raw 1-pound Italian pork sausage products were made on September 8th and might contain pieces of thin blue rubber pieces. The following items were subject to the recall:

1-lb. chubs containing “Bob Evans Italian Sausage” with lot code XEN3663466 and a “USE/FRZ BY” date of 11/26/22, with a time stamp between 14:43 and 15:25. The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 6785” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nation-wide.

Health officials reported the issue was found after receiving consumer complaints reporting thin blue rubber in the meat. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Consumers who have purchased this item are encouraged to either throw it away or return it to the place of purchase for a refund.