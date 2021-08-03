Bob Freesen YMCA Hosting Vaccine Clinic Friday

A COVID-19 vaccine clinic is being held this week ahead of the start of the new school year.

The Bob Freesen YMCA is hosting a vaccine clinic for both adults and students this Friday. The Pfizer vaccine will be offered at the clinic, which is approved for use for anyone age 12 years and up.

Mary Henry with the YMCA says organizers wanted to give people an easy place to get their vaccine.

“With school getting ready to start and our camp children getting back in the after school program and back in the classroom, we want to offer as many people as possible the opportunity to get vaccinated. Whether it’s a student, a parent, a teacher, anyone, it’s open to everyone.”

The first doses will be administered this Friday from 8 am to noon, with the second dose to be given three weeks later on August 27th. Henry says attendees will receive their vaccination card this Friday as well as their appointment time for their second shot on the 27th.

Henry says the YMCA is happy to be back open after the lengthy shutdown last year, and they hope they can keep it that way.

“We are just glad we can provide a location for people to come in and get vaccinated, and we hope people take advantage of it. We are happy to be back in and want to keep it that way, so the more people that are vaccinated in our community the better. We just want better health for everyone, so we want to keep fighting this together and we appreciate anyone who can come get vaccinated who hasn’t.”

The vaccination clinic at the Bob Fresen YMCA is being put on by the Illinois Department of Public Health. Anyone with questions about the vaccine or the process is asked not to call the YMCA and instead contact IDPH.

Registration for the event is required. REGISTRATION LINK: https://idph-mychart.pchosted.com/IDPH/signupandschedule/embeddedschedule?vt=24629&dept=9001410010667

Questions about COVID‐19? Call 1‐800‐889‐3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov Illinois Department of Public Health ‐ www.dph.illinois.gov