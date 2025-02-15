Bob Freesen YMCA to Host Old Hollywood Themed Fundriaser

A Jacksonville organization will be giving attendees a taste of Old Hollywood during an upcoming fundraising event.

The Bob Freesen YMCA is hosting its key fundraiser of the year on Friday, February 21, at 6 PM at Hamilton’s in Jacksonville, Illinois. The event will feature an Old Hollywood theme with a glamorous red-carpet experience.

The evening will feature a $10 wine pull, a live auction with volunteer auctioneer Jess Spradlin, and a silent auction. Guests can also look forward to a lively performance by The LustreLights, one of St. Louis’ hottest new dance bands, sponsored by Walton Appliance. Heavy hors d’oeuvres will be served, and a cash bar will be available.

Organizers say the event aims to build strong kids, strong families, and a strong community. All proceeds will benefit YMCA membership assistance and other programming for the Jacksonville community. The Soirée Chairperson is Liz Tracey.

Tickets are available for $40 per person and can be purchased at the YMCA or online at the Bob Freesen YMCA Facebook page.

Major community sponsors include Rabbi Rob and Lauren Thomas, Don and Wanda Tracy Charity Fund, Tracy Family Foundation, Bound to Stay Bound Books, and Jacksonville Memorial Hospital.

For more information contact YMCA Director Joyce Bruett at 217-245-2141 or email joycebruett@gmail.com.