Bob Merris Dies

A former local author with ties to Illinois College and area newspapers died Monday in Minnesota.

Robert, Bob Merris died in Minneapolis at 96.

Merris was a “printer’s devil” for his hometown Bluffs Times, before moving on to become sports editor at the Jacksonville Journal Courier during his college years.

He was editor of the Decatur newspapers in the 1950s and 60s before moving to New York, where he worked as editor for three different newspapers with Gannett.

He returned to Jacksonville in the 1980s, where he became vice president for development, alumni relations, public relations and admissions at Illinois College. He called these years his most enjoyable and productive years in his life.

He would author six books after his retirement. He called them light histories featuring life at IC, Bluffs, Exeter and Naples.

While serving in the US Navy, Merris was a radio and radar operator.

Private Interment services are planned at Green Cemetery in Bluffs.

