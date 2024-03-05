Body Discovered Along Sandridge in Northern Menard County

The Menard County Sheriff’s Office reports that a body was found a remote area of the county yesterday afternoon.

Menard County Chief Deputy & Coroner Ben Hollis reports in a press release that the Menard County Sheriff’s Office received a phone call just before 3:30 in the afternoon yesterday saying that a resident reported a vehicle parked in a remote area in the northern portion of the county commonly called Sandridge. The caller also told dispatchers that they believed a body was near the vehicle.

Deputies arrived on scene a short time later and located the vehicle and a male decedent. Hollis says the male was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Hollis says there are no public safety concerns surrounding the incident. Identification of the decedent is currently withheld pending notification of next of kin. An autopsy has been scheduled for today.

The case is being investigated by the Menard County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois State Police Zone 4 Investigations, and the Menard County Coroner’s Office, with the assistance of the Petersburg Police Department.