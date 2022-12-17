Body Discovered in Creek Near Hillsboro Schools

Hillsboro authorities are investigating the discovery of a body found by a student leaving school yesterday afternoon.

The body was found by a student walking home from school near the high school and junior high in a creek on Fairground Avenue by the Lions Club in Hillsboro.

Police told Fox2 News they received an initial report of a body of an adult male being discovered around 3PM.

Hillsboro Superintendent David Powell told Riverbender that he was notified by police the deceased person found was not a high school student.

The Vandalia at Hillsboro varsity boys’ basketball game set for last night was postponed due to the investigation into the discovery being so close to the school. The school says they plan on resuming normal activities today.

Additional information about the incident is limited at this time.

The Hillsboro Police Department is partnering with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department, the Illinois State Police, and the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office to investigate the cause of the man’s death. A message sent to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has not been returned as of press time.