Body Discovered in River Near Naples Thursday

By Jeremy Coumbes on March 19, 2021 at 12:44pm

An investigation is underway after a body was discovered in the Illinois River yesterday.

Illinois State Police are conducting the investigation. Morgan County Officials are said to have assisted in the recovery operation.

Scott County Sheriff Tom Eddinger told the Journal-Courier the body was found by a worker at approximately 2 pm Thursday.

An autopsy has been scheduled for today. The Illinois State Police are indicating it may be later today or tomorrow before further information becomes available.