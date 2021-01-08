Body Discovered in Sangamon River Near Petersburg

The Illinois State Police are conducting a death investigation following a body recovery operation yesterday in Petersburg.

The State Police Division of Criminal Investigation was requested to conduct the investigation after an unidentified body was discovered in the Sangamon River near the boat dock in Hurie Park.

State Police Investigators say at this time, foul play is not suspected, and the official cause and manner of death will be determined once a final autopsy and toxicology report are received.

The Menard County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the investigation at 2:30 yesterday afternoon. Petersburg Police and Fire officials as well as Illinois Department of Conservation Police also assisted in the operation.

State Police Investigators are asking that anyone with information about this case should contact them immediately at 217-782-4750.