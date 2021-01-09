Body From Sangamon River Identified

The body found in the Sangamon River near Petersburg has been identified as a man linked to a month old missing persons case.

The Menard County Chief Deputy Sheriff & Coroner Ben Hollis has identified the missing man as 50 year old Alberto A Reyes. Reyes was previously reported missing on December 1st. A large scale manhunt took place throughout rural Petersburg in search of Reyes for several days but came up empty.

On November 14th, Reyes was released from the Menard County Jail after being cited for disorderly conduct and assault charges from a domestic incident that had occurred two days prior. Later that day, officers responded to a complaint of a Hispanic male causing a disturbance and attempting to enter a residence in 300 block of East Douglas in Petersburg. Officers responded, and the male fled the scene prior to their arrival. Officers could hear what appeared to be a subject running through the timber east of the residence, near the Sangamon River. Petersburg officers and sheriff’s deputies searched the area extensively for a lengthy period of time, but were unable to locate him.

On December 1st, a subject that had been residing with Reyes in Athens reported to Athens Police that Reyes had not been or heard from since November 14th.

According to the Journal Courier, three people fishing in the river found Reyes’ body about 2:30PM near the Hurie Park boat dock in Petersburg. According to the press release from Hollis’ office, an autopsy was conducted this morning by Dr. J. Scott Denton with results still pending. Hollis says no foul play is suspected in the investigation. Reyes’ death remains under further investigation by the Illinois State Police, with assistance from the Menard County Sheriff’s and Coroner’s Office, along with the Petersburg Police.