Body of Missing Beardstown Juvenile Found, Search Continues for Second

The search effort for two missing juveniles in Beardstown continues into the evening, after authorities announced the body of one of the boys has been found.

The Beardstown Fire/Rescue Department Issued the Following Statement at 4:30 p.m. Friday.:

“While search operations continue on the Illinois River at Beardstown, officials have announced the body of one of two boys reported missing Thursday evening has been recovered. Searchers located the body at approximately 9:30 am near the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad bridge not far from where he was last seen.

Search operations continue for the second youth, and will continue until night fall. If, by that time, the second body has not been found, search operations will be suspended for the night and will resume Saturday morning.

Search operations began shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday night and continued into the early morning hours before being suspended. The boys had reportedly been wading in shallow water near the bridge and apparently ventured out too far when they were caught up in the current and disappeared.

Beardstown Fire/Rescue has been assisted in the search attempts by multiple area law enforcement and rescue agencies from throughout the Illinois River valley, and the state of Illinois.

Brian Becker, Beardstown Fire/Rescue Chief said in the release, “On behalf of our community, and our department, I can’t begin to express my sincere appreciation for all of the agencies and all of the people who have offered their assistance and support,”

He says “The response shown by our community and our neighbors is truly heart-warming and appreciated.”