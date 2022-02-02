Body of Missing Greene County Woman Found

By Jeremy Coumbes on February 1, 2022 at 10:04pm

A body discovered on the west side of Springfield has been identified as that of a missing woman from Greene County.

According to a report by WICS, a Sangamon County Sheriff’s Detective stopped in the 3100 block of Robbins Road around 4:15 pm in Springfield after she noticed clothing in the grass near a sidewalk.

The detective discovered the body of a white female near a pond. Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon responded to the scene shortly before 5 pm Tuesday night.

According to a press release from the Sangamon County Coroner’s Office, the

deceased has been scientifically identified as 39-year-old Randa Davidson of Greene County, IL.

Davidson was reported missing by her family. She was last seen near the intersection of Wabash Avenue and West White Oaks Road in Springfield, traveling on foot by herself on Tuesday evening of last week around 11 pm.

Initial reports say there was no apparent trauma to Davidson’s body when discovered, however, exposure to the elements hampered the ability to determine.

Allmon says an autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday evening. The death is under

investigation by the Sangamon County Coroner’s Office and the Sangamon County

Sheriff’s Office.