Body of Missing Peoria Woman Found in Illinois River Near Naples

The body of a missing Peoria woman was discovered in the Illinois River just south of Naples yesterday.

According to a release by the Peoria Police Department, Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 4 was requested by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office to conduct a death investigation in Naples, Illinois. Thursday, March 18, 2021, an unidentified body was located in the Illinois River just south of Naples.

ISP Zone 4 Agents responded to the scene to collect evidence and interview witnesses. An autopsy was conducted by the Scott County Coroner’s Office, and the cause and manner of death have yet to be determined.

The body has been identified as that of 48-year-old Cosette M. Brown of South Peoria, who was the subject of an ongoing missing person investigation. Brown was last seen on November 18th. According to Peoria Police, Brown kept in touch with family until approximately December 2nd when the contact of any kind ended. Brown had not returned home since being reported missing according to the report.

Peoria Police Department Criminal Investigations Detectives will be assisting ISP DCI Zone 4 Investigators in the death investigation of Cosette Brown. ISP Zone 4 was assisted by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Scott County Coroner’s Office, ISP District 20, ISP Crime Scene Services, the Morgan County Dive Team, Meredosia Fire Department, and the Bluffs Fire Department.

Anyone with information that may be important to this investigation is asked to call Peoria Police immediately at 309.673.4521 or CrimeStoppers, anonymously, at 309.673.9000.