Body of Missing Quincy Woman Found near Hannibal

The body of a missing Quincy woman was recovered in rural Marion County, Missouri yesterday.

According to a press release from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, 32-year old Britney D. Hoffman-Kelly’s remains were found in rural Marion County yesterday. According to the St. Charles Police Department obtained by WGEM, Hoffman-Kelly’s body was found near Marion Country Road 439, just outside of Hannibal. They said a neighbor found a suspicious looking tarp near her property and when she went to investigate, she found Hoffman-Kelly.

Hoffman-Kelly was reported missing by family members on December 19th after last being seen in St. Charles, Missouri with her husband Chadwick Kelly. Kelly had been released from the Illinois Department of Corrections in July after serving nine-and-a-half years of a 23-year sentence for home invasion with a firearm. On the afternoon of Dec. 20, he was holding a woman in the residence against her will in a home in LaBelle, but the woman held captive in the residence was not his wife. The woman eventually escaped from the residence and had visible injuries. Chadwick Kelly died during a gunfight with law enforcement later that night.

On December 26th, Hoffman-Kelly’s missing persons case was reclassified as a homicide investigation by law enforcement.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Quincy Police Department, St. Charles Police Department, Hannibal Police Department, and Missouri State Highway Patrol worked together in the investigation.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office press release says that the investigation remains open and no further information will be released at this time. The release says they believe there is no imminent threat to the public.