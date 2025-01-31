Body of Missing Scott County Man Located

A Scott County man missing for nearly three weeks has been found deceased.

Family members of 54-year old Kenny Eugene Gauges reported on social media last night that his body had been located approximately ½ mile from his home in a wooded area. Gauges was last seen on Patterson Road near Glasgow and was reportedly in need of medication on the afternoon of January 9th.

His disappearance came just days after a major winter storm blanketed the region in snow accompanying weeks of frigid temperatures.

Dozens of neighbors, a cadaver dog search team, and Scott and Greene county law enforcement personnel have conducted several searches for Gauges since then. The Greene County Sheriff’s Department was expected to employ drones this weekend to continue to search for him.

Family members said on social media that more information on what happened to Gauges will be released after an autopsy is completed.