Body of Unidentified Adult Male Found Near Rt 104 Friday Afternoon

By Jeremy Coumbes on May 17, 2025 at 6:04am

Authorities are investigating after a body was found along Illinois Route 104 Friday afternoon.

Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon confirmed the death of an adult male who was found in a wooded area near the 3500 block of Route 104 sometime Friday afternoon.

According to the press release from the Sangamon County Coroner’s Office late Friday, the identity will be released once he has been scientifically identified and his next of kin has been notified.

An autopsy has been scheduled and the incident is currently under investigation by the Sangamon County Coroner’s Office and the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office.

No further information has been provided as of press time.