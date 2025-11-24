Boil Order for Area West of Westgate

By Harold Smith on November 24, 2025 at 5:43am

A portion of the west end of Jacksonville is under a boil order until further notice.

The Jacksonville Office of Emergency Management announced Sunday night a boil order has been issued until further notice for all properties in the city limits on and west of Westgate Avenue.

Among those in the area affected by the boil order are Eisenhower and Westfair schools, Nestle, The Pointe and Cedarhurst.

Officials say the precautionary measure is due to what is described as a disruption in the water system.

With the boil order in effect, affected residents and businesses are advised to boil all tap water for at least a minute before drinking, cooking or brushing teeth, use bottled water if boiling is not possible and to avoid using unboiled tap water for food preparation or consumption.

The boil order will remain in effect until water quality testing confirms the system is safe.