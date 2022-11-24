Boil Order In Effect For Jacksonville’s West End After Major Water Main Break

All residences that lie within the red square are under a boil order until further notice.

The Jacksonville Municipal Utility Department is having a busy Thanksgiving Day.

A major water main break took an extended amount of time to be discovered this morning. Several residents in the west end of Jacksonville reported severely decreased water pressure.

The break was discovered this afternoon and is currently being completely repaired.

A boil order is now in effect for the following locations until further notice (SEE MAP): starting on the north side of West Morton Avenue to West Lafayette Avenue between South Westgate Avenue and Illinois Route 104; also including all residences on South Westgate over to South Grand between Mound Road and West Lafayette Avenue.

City Officials say due to the overwhelming work put into fixing the most recent water main break, the water pressure has been restored but the City of Jacksonville is under the boil order. They say it is imperative that the community conserves water in order to allow for the system to recover. Under this water conservation effort, the following actions are not allowed: washing cars, decks, houses, sidewalks, garages, or any other outside structures; and topping off or filling hot tubs.

For further questions, call 217-479-4600 or 217-479-4616. You may also email questions to esda@jacksonvilleil.com.