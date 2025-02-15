Boil Order Issued for Exeter-Merritt Water Co-Op

By Jeremy Coumbes on February 15, 2025 at 6:57am

A Boil Order is in effect for all Exeter-Merritt Water Cooperative customers that are served by the City of Bluffs Water Supply.

The Boil order is due to electrical issues at the Exeter-Merritt pump station. There was no water main break.

This Boil Order is in effect until further notice.

Consumers should boil water for Drinking, Cooking, or making ice. Culinary water should be boiled for at least five (5) minutes prior to consuming.

For more information, please contact the Water Cooperative at 217-742-8559