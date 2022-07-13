Boil Order Issued for Part of Greenfield

By Jeremy Coumbes on July 13, 2022 at 2:28pm

A boil order is in effect for some residents in Greene County.

According to an announcement by the Greenfield City Clerk’s Office, there has been a water main break on the south end of Greenfield.

Those that are currently without water while the repair is being made will be under a boil order until further notice.

The area affected is all those on Melissa street south of Prairie and on Elizabeth street south of college.

Water service should be restored by 4 pm. And the boil order will remain in effect until further notice.