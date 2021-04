By Jeremy Coumbes on April 6, 2021 at 12:22pm

The City of Jacksonville Municipal Utility Department has issued a boil order for the following areas.

Due to a water valve replacement there has been a boil order issued for Findley Street from Lafayette Avenue to Elm Street and on Elm Street from Findley to Webster.

The boil order is in effect due to a water valve replacement. Municipal Utility Department Officials anticipate the order to last approximately 48 hours.