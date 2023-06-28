Boil Order Issued for Portion of Franklin

A boil water order is in effect for customers East of Evergreen Road for the Village of Franklin until further notice due to a water main construction work being done.

Customers should boil water at least FIVE minutes before using. The boil order will remain in effect until laboratory sampling confirms that water quality has been fully restored which might not be until June 30, 2023. When the boil order is lifted, you will receive a notification at that time. If you have any questions, please call 217-675-2322 for further information.

Thank You

Frank Fairless

Village of Franklin