Boil Order Lifted for Jacksonville’s West Side

The boil order that was issued on Thanksgiving Day for a large section of west Jacksonville has been lifted.

The City of Jacksonville was forced to issue the order last Thursday after a 10” fire line at the Nestle plant broke causing water pressure to drop to almost nothing in some areas.

The break caused a surge in water usage through the water treatment plant and dropped the water level in the Veterans Park water tower substantially.

Municipal Utility Superintendent Ricky Hearin said Friday that Illinois EPA regulations required the order to be put in place due to how low the water pressure dropped in the system.

Water samples were not able to be submitted to the EPA until Monday due to the long Thanksgiving day weekend. The boil order was officially lifted at approximately 9:00 this morning.