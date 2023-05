By Jeremy Coumbes on May 1, 2023 at 11:48am

The City of Jacksonville has issued a boil order for Myrtle Street between Lafayette and Independence Avenues

The boil order that was issued on Saturday for Elm St between Finley and Webster also remains in effect.

Both oil orders are in effect until further notice.

Water from a break in a line rushes through a ditch on Myrtle Street Sunday afternoon.