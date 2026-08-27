Bomb Threat at Barry business

By Gary Scott on August 26, 2026 at 7:33pm

Pike County deputies are investigating a bomb threat called into a Barry business earlier this week.

The call came in about 7:45 Tuesday morning to the Ascend Wellness Cannabis plant in Barry.

The hotline call claimed there were explosive devices at the plant.

Pike County deputies evacuated the plant, and searched the premises.

A canine was used in the search, and no explosives were found.

The origin of the call is being investigated.

Pike County deputies received help from the secretary of state bomb squad, state police and the FBI.

No suspects were identified and no arrests have been made.