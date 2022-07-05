Bomke’s Patch Honors Pleasant Plains Fire Department with Corn Maze

One of Sangamon County’s biggest fall attractions is dedicating this year’s success to a local fire department.

Bomke’s Patch, located just west of Springfield in rural Farmingdale, has been bringing family fun to the area for the past 20 years. Known in the Fall for their wide variety of pumpkins and their extensive multi-acre corn maze; Bomke’s said they wanted to thank the Pleasant Plains Fire Department this year with the maze.

According to a Facebook Post by the patch on Friday, the patch wanted to thank the department for rendering important aid to a family member this past year and they wanted to say thank you in a special way. An aerial shot of the corn maze depicts a cow in a fire helmet that reads “Pleasant Plains Fire is udderly a-Maze-ing.”

Ownership says that a portion of the proceeds from one of the patch’s night events this Fall will go towards a donation to the department.

An opening date for their Fall season has not yet been posted. Bomke’s says to stay tuned to their website and Facebook Page for more details.