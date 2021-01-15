Bond Set for Wives Connected to Schofield Murder

Bond has been set for two women charged in connection to the murder of a rural Murrayville man.

29 year old Sara M. Schofield of New Berlin and 36 year old Laura C. Acree of Gobbler Road in Murrayville appeared in Morgan County Court Thursday where they were both charged with concealment of a homicidal death and obstructing justice in the investigation of the murder of Schofiled’s husband, 32 year old Robert Schofield.

The other defendant, Laura Acree is the wife of Robert Schofield’s accused murderer, 35 year old Kenneth J. Acree of rural Murrayville.

Robert Schofield’s body was found buried in a field just off of Gobblers Road between Murrayville and Nortonville on October 8th, 2020 after he had gone missing four days earlier on his way home from work.

Kenneth Acree was arrested on October 9th on charges of first degree murder and concealment of a homicidal death.

Bond for Sara Schofield and Laura Acree was set at $10,000 for each defendant yesterday. The two wives were also given a special condition by the court not to have contact with each other.

Morgan County State’s Attorney Gray Noll told the Jacksonville Journal Courier Thursday that it is not unusual for there to be a no-contact order between defendants.

Both women were arrested Thursday morning in connection to the murder. Both have posted bond and were released.